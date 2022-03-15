Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Increases By 25.4%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

TMDX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 153,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

