Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Declines By 22.6%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of ATVC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.