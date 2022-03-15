Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rises By 32.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIB. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

