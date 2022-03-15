Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Rises By 29.0%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.3 days.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.