Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Decreases By 26.5%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 820,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 608,841 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 81,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

