Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Increases By 33.1%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTWRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.