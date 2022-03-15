Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Decreases By 22.8%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPCA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPCA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

