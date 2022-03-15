Short Interest in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Rises By 32.1%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,001,183.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 and sold 92,367 shares valued at $3,867,846.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $987,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRBY opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.