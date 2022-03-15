SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $30,443.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.27 or 0.06557169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00269053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00735023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00065675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00473254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00361207 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,755,992 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

