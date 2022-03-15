SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,782.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $43,782.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.62 or 0.06690927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00271340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00739173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00065943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00479211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00363405 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,757,284 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

