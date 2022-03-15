Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.02

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 184597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

