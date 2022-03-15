Signata Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,700.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $239,700.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

