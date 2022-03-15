Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. 5,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,528,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 196.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 285,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

