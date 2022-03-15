Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $231.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

