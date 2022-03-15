SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,933,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,059,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. SilverSPAC has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.

