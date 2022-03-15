Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

SMWB opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.