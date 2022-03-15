Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SIMP opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Simply has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

