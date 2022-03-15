Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 18336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

