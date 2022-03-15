SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $177.44

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.44, but opened at $183.95. SiTime shares last traded at $178.27, with a volume of 390 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,135 shares of company stock worth $9,574,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

