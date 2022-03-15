Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

