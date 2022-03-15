Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.