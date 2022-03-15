Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target Increased to C$1.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$1.04 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s current price.

Skyharbour Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 296,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,970. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59. Skyharbour Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

