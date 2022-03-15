Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target Increased to C$1.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$1.04 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s current price.
Skyharbour Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 296,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,970. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59. Skyharbour Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.
About Skyharbour Resources (Get Rating)
