SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Acquires $1,393,150.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

