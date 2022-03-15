Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Sleep Number worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

SNBR opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

