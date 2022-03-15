SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 6%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.92 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.20 ($14.51). Approximately 44,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($15.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.68.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

