SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $36.05

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $33.64. SM Energy shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 14,871 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.14 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

