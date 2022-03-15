Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Andrew R. Speaker Sells 50,000 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SND traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 28,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,045. The company has a market cap of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

