Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells $80,510.98 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smart Sand alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46.

SND traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.