SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SMBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 16,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

