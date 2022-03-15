SmartMesh Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $79,813.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

