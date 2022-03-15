Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.70)-(0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.86 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

