Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

SMAR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,707. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

