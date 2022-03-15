Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

SMAR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,707. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.58.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

