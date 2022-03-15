Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.99 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 3,983,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

