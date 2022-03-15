Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 45,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

