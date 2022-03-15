Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans $0.29 Semi-annual Dividend

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

