Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $185,300.80 and approximately $464,862.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.