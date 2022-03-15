Snap One (SNPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNPO opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

