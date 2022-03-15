Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

