Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SLAC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $116,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $611,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

