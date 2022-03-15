SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading 2.5% Higher

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.74. 16,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter.

