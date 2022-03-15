SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Get SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.