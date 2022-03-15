Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Carl Ashley Morris Sells 22,665 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $24,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 997,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 164,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

