SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $195,085.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033978 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00102735 BTC.
SONM (BEP-20) Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “
Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)
