SORA Validator Token (VAL) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $69,259.61 and approximately $35,316.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

