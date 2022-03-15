Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $11,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 156,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

