Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SOLN stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

