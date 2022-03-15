Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 200,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. 1,363,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

