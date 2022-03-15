Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

