Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

