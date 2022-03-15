Sovos Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

