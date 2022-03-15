Sovos Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of SOVO opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
